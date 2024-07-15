Team India To Play Champion Trophy 2025 Matches In Dubai, ICC Considering Hybrid Model: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deliberating on a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, considering reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reluctant to send the Indian team to Pakistan. This decision comes as diplomatic tensions between the two countries remain unresolved, making cross-border sports events a significant challenge.

Also Read: Meet Wives And Girlfriends Of Euro 2024 Champions Spain - In Pics



Historical Context and Current Concerns



India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained diplomatic ties. The BCCI has reportedly expressed its concerns to the ICC, requesting that India's matches be moved to neutral venues like Sri Lanka or Dubai. These discussions are expected to be a key topic at the upcoming ICC annual conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22.



A report by The Express Tribune suggests that the ICC is considering a contingency budget to facilitate matches outside Pakistan, with Dubai emerging as a likely venue. This hybrid model aims to address travel and security concerns while maintaining the tournament's integrity.



Possible Venue Adjustments



One proposal under consideration involves splitting the matches between Karachi and Dubai to minimize travel hassles. However, traditional cricketing hubs like Lahore and Rawalpindi are still in contention. If the hybrid model is accepted, there is a possibility that one of the semi-final matches and the final could also be relocated from Pakistan, adding another layer of complexity to the tournament's logistics.



The 2025 Champions Trophy, if moved partially or entirely to Dubai, would follow the precedent set by the Asia Cup. Last year, the BCCI cited government restrictions as the reason for not sending the team to Pakistan, leading to the tournament being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This model could be replicated to ensure the participation of all teams while mitigating security concerns.



Group Stage Dynamics



According to a draft schedule, India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan. The grouping sets the stage for high-stakes encounters, particularly the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, which historically draws massive viewership and fervent fan engagement.



Standout Performances and Strategic Analysis



India's potential matches in Dubai will offer a unique setting, with the Dubai International Stadium known for its excellent facilities and fan-friendly environment. The Indian team, under the leadership of their dynamic captain, will look to replicate their 2013 Champions Trophy success. Key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to play pivotal roles, bringing their vast experience and match-winning capabilities to the fore.