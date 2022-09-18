Team India's New Jersey Launched: Here's all you need to know about Indian cricket team new 'SKY-BLUE' kit

Team India's jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was unveiled on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal the jersey. The front of the jersey has light tones of Azure Blue while the sleeves feature dark tones of Royal Blue. "To every cricket fan out there, this one's for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom," tweeted BCCI. Team India will sport this jersey for the first time ever during the three-match T20I series against Australia, which will take place from September 20 onwards. It will also wear it during its three-match T20I series against South Africa, which will start from September 28 onwards.

For the first time in Indian cricket history, the jersey was unveiled not by the national team, but by the Mumbai Under-19 women's cricket players along with some of the 'superfans' of the game. The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game. Termed as 'One Blue Jersey', it will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20.

The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs. "The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders," the kit sponsor said in a release. "It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles - a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power - that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin," it added.

Combined with petals found in the BCCI's official insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. It will be available for purchase at kit sponsor's official website and at all leading e-commerce and retail outlets.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were among the men's players present in the picture. While women's cricketers like Renuka Singh, captain Harmanpreet Kaur were among the players from the women's team in the picture.

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from October 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year. India could not qualify for semis the previous year as they crashed out of the competition in the Super 12 phase.

India squad for the Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.