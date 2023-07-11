Yashasvi Jaiswal At No.3, Mukesh Kumar To Make Debut In Harbhajan Singh's Probable Playing XI For 1st Test vs West Indies

The first Test of the two-match series between India and the West Indies will start on Wednesday, July 12. The Indian team would like to come up with a good show after a month's break and get the better of the hosts in the first match. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked India's playing XI for the first Test. He has sprung a few surprises in his team, including the omission of Shardul Thakur and the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal at No. 3. Harbhajan has said that he believes Gill has made his own place at the top of the order and should not be moved down. He is also backing KS Bharat to keep wickets, despite reports suggesting that Ishan Kishan will get the nod.

A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket

“According to me, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should open, and Yashasvi Jaiswal should play at No. 3. A lot of people were saying that Yashasvi should be made to open and Shubman should be played down the order—I don’t think so because Shubman has made it his own place,” said Harbhajan on his Youtube Channel.

"He (Gill) has got that position based on his performance. So his position should not be touched. I will play Yashasvi at No. 3.1 hope he makes his debut and scores a lot of runs. He is a very good player. After that, Virat Kohli will play at No. 4 and Ajinkya Rahane will play at No. 5," he added.

For the all-rounders, Harbhajan has picked Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar. He has said that he hopes Unadkat gets an opportunity to show his skills, as he has been performing well in domestic cricket.

“Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, R Ashwin or KS Bharat at No. 7. If Ashwin bats at No. 7, then KS Bharat bats at No. 8. Then I will see Mohammed Sirqj at No. 9. Along with him, I will see Jaydev Unadkat because he has been performing in domestic cricket for a long time and he hasn’t had many opportunities.”



Mukesh and Yashasvi haven't played a Test match for Team India till date, and if they get the nod on Wednesday, they will become the 306th and 307th Test players.

"So I hope he gets an opportunity to play there and he shows what he can do. So I will keep Unadkat in the team, and at No. II, I will keep Mukesh Kumar. He has also performed extremely well in the Ranji Trophy, due to which he has got a chance to show his prowess in the Indian team," he said.

Harbhajan's India XI for Ist Test against West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar

It will be interesting to see who all gets the nod in the playing XI for the first Test. The team management will have to decide whether to go with experience or youth.