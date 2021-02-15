THIS former Mumbai Indians all-rounder marries ex-Miss World contestant

Former Australia and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Ben Cutting tied the knot with fiancee, TV presenter and ex-Miss World Australia Erin Holland last weekend. The couple had to postpone their wedding twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Erin had time and again stated that they wanted to look after the safety of both the families and their friends.

The beautiful couple got hitched in Byron Bay, New South Wales, at Elements of Byron’s Heart of the Bay. Cutting, who played for the Sydney Thunder in BBL 2020-21, and Erin Holland got engaged a couple of years and they had also informed their fans on their respective social media handles.

Cutting turned out for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. A big hitter of the ball along with a useful medium-pacer, Cutting last played in the IPL back in 2019.

Singers Jess Dunbar and Matt Price sang Justin Beiber’s ‘Anyone’ at the wedding even as Erin walked down the aisle in her stunning wedding attire. “It has been a long journey to this point where we could safely have our friends and family under the one roof,” she was quoted as saying by Perth Now.

Cutting was happy that the members of both the families could make it in time for the wedding and recalled how they had to reschedule their wedding multiple times.

“Our families are from all over so we had to reschedule a couple of times with borders opening and closing. Everyone was so accommodating and we are so grateful they all made the time, three times, to be with us for our wedding,” the all-rounder was quoted as saying.

Erin Holland looked stunning as she wore three different J’Aton couture creations over the course of a two-day celebration while Ben Cutting was dressed in Alex Goodman Custom.

“I honestly felt like a princess, the dress was magical. It all came together at the last minute. We couldn’t do fittings in person so it was all done online,” Holland added.