This legendary all-rounder can't coach national team because he's 'white'

Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been forced to take up the role of England team's batting consultant for their series against Sri Lanka because there is no job for him back home. Kallis, who is head coach of the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders from 2015 to 2019, regrets being forced out of a coaching job in South Africa due to their adoption of 'affirmative action policy' last year,

“I wasn’t allowed to be involved because Cricket South Africa said there would be no more white consultants, so unfortunately that fell away,” Kallis said before the start of England's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

“I suppose it’s the way of our country – a lot of players have fallen away because of needing people of colour involved. It’s tough but we understand where it comes from. It’s the modern way of the world. It’s sad in a way that I can’t help out in South Africa, but I’m thoroughly enjoying my time in the England setup,” the former SA all-rounder added.

After he left his role with South Africa, several players spoke to Kallis about continuing to work with him on a more informal basis, but that possibility was blocked. “Unfortunately there was that rule, so it was pretty much taken out of my hands,” he said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) clarified in September 2020 that it 'had not taken and will not take a decision to work exclusively with black consultants' and 'put on hold' the affirmative action policy, at least temporarily, after the entire board who decided on it resigned en masse in October. Kallis said he knew nothing about the latter development, and has no plans after the end of the Sri Lanka series beyond returning home to assist his wife with raising their 10‑month‑old boy, Joshua.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for me to take and see where it goes. In the beginning it was a little bit strange because England were the arch enemy when we played them, but I suppose in the world we’re living now guys go and coach other teams around the world. So it’s kind of the norm in the modern world and I really have thoroughly enjoyed it. We’ll go through this tour and then see what the future holds,” Kallis said about his role as the England batting consultant.