THIS Pakistan Sports Minister Who Dismissed Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag And MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Semifinal Retires From Cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz called time on his international cricket career at the age of 38 years on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer from Lahore had made his foray into the world of politics and had been named as the caretaker sports minister of the Punjab province in January this year.

Wahab made his debut for Pakistan in ODI and T20 cricket back in 2008. He played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan and last turned out in national colours back in 2020. He picked up 83 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 34.50, 120 in ODIs at 34.30, while in T20Is, he had 34 wickets at 28.55. He was most recently part of Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 season.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!” Wahab Riaz tweeted on Wednesday.



One of Wahab Riaz’s finest performances in ODI cricket came against arch-rivals India in the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup semifinal in Mohali. Wahab picked up 5/46 to restrict India to 260 for 9. Wahab’s five-wicket haul included the wicket of Virender Sehwag for 38, Virat Kohli for 9, Yuvraj Singh for 0, India captain MS Dhoni for 25 and Zaheer Khan for 9.

However, Wahab Riaz’s bowling efforts were not enough for Pakistan as they were bundled out for 231 in 49.5 overs.

“I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have,” said Wahab.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he added.

Wahab Riaz also bowled one of the most memorable spells in Pakistan cricket history, when he bamboozled Australia’s Shane Watson with his pace and bounce during the 2015 World Cup clash in Adelaide.

The left-arm pacer played his last international game in December 2020, which was a T20I match against New Zealand in Hamilton.