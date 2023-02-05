topStoriesenglish2569837
WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed Hits 6 Sixes off Wahab Riaz's Over in PSL Exhibition Match

Watch the video of Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed smashing pace bowler Wahab Riaz for 6 sixes in an over below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Quetta Gladiators batter Iftikhar Ahmed left nothing in the tank on Sunday (February 5) as he smoked pacer Wahab Riaz for six sixes in an over in an exhibition match between Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Wahab, who's also the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab province of Pakistan, did not had a good outing in Sunday's PSL exhibition match.

Earlier, Riaz gave his team a dream start by getting the better of Umar Akmal and Ahsan Ali in the second over but Iftikhar had other plans. The left-hander was in fine touch as he finished at an unbeaten score of 94 runs off 50 balls.

