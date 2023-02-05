WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed Hits 6 Sixes off Wahab Riaz's Over in PSL Exhibition Match

Quetta Gladiators batter Iftikhar Ahmed left nothing in the tank on Sunday (February 5) as he smoked pacer Wahab Riaz for six sixes in an over in an exhibition match between Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Wahab, who's also the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab province of Pakistan, did not had a good outing in Sunday's PSL exhibition match.

Watch the video here:

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 6 sixes in a single over in the PSL exhibition match.pic.twitter.com/s3NRRmrcZl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2023

Earlier, Riaz gave his team a dream start by getting the better of Umar Akmal and Ahsan Ali in the second over but Iftikhar had other plans. The left-hander was in fine touch as he finished at an unbeaten score of 94 runs off 50 balls.