Three uncapped players named in South Africa T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

The uncapped trio of Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Sinethemba Qeshile have been named in the 14-member South Africa squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning March 19 in Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Markram and Nortje seemed to have got the nod in the T20I squad following their impressive performances in South Africa's 5-0 ODI series sweep of Sri Lanka.

While Nortje has bagged a total of eight wickets from four matches he played his ODI debut tour against Sri Lanka, 24-year old Markram returned to action during the fourth match and smashed his career-best knock of 67 in the fifth ODI.

Qeshile is all set to make his international debut after some decent performances in the domestic cricket. He has one hundred and three half-centuries to his account from 12 List-A games he has played at an average of 41.22.

Reflecting on the T20I squad, Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said that Qeshile is a really exciting prospect considering his outstanding rookie season of franchise cricket.

"Sinethemba Qeshile has had an outstanding rookie season of franchise cricket and is certainly one of the form batsmen in franchise cricket at the moment. He looks a really exciting prospect," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Zondi as saying.

South Africa are going with a familiar line-up in the opening T20I, but the home side has decided to rest experienced players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Lungo Ngidi for the remaining two matches.

In du Plessis' absence, JP Duminy will lead the national side against Sri Lanka.

The squads are as follows:

South Africa squad (first T20I): Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius , Kagiso Rabada , Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa squad (second and third T20Is): JP Duminy (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.