Throwback: When CSK skipper MS Dhoni teased wife Sakshi on social media

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not an active social media participant these days. But there was a time when Chennai Super Kings skipper was basking in the limelight including regularly engaging with fans on social media platform Twitter. In spite of his inactivity on social media, Dhoni still has over 8.2 million followers on his official Twitter account – although the last post was back in January 2021.

Since his retirement from international cricket back in August 2020, Dhoni has kept a low profile in his social life as well as social media. After the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, Dhoni has spent most of his time in Ranchi at his sprawling farmhouse with his family.

The former India wicketkeeper batsman in the past created some hilarious moments on his social media platforms. One such incident took place during 2011 while India were playing the West Indies in a Test series. As with any norms on match days, the press conference had taken place and the match referee’s meeting had taken place.

Naturally, Dhoni was exhausted giving replies and clearing doubts. He decided to have fun in his own way and cheekily trolled his wife Sakshi Dhoni by posting an epic caption, “Finally everything over for today, press conference, team meeting, match referee meeting so my wife thinks it’s time for her to eat my head,” he wrote.

Finally everything over for today,press conference,team meeting,match referee meeting so my wife thinks its time for her to eat my head — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) November 5, 2011

The post had hilarious reactions from Dhoni’s fans like, “haha.. Its the birth right of every Indian wife”.

Meanwhile, after spending time with his pet dogs and horses at his Ranchi farmhouse, Dhoni decided to head to Shimla with his family after the Himachal government lifted COVID-19 curbs. He was seen wearing local ‘topi’ and sported a new-look moustache which sent his fans in a tizzy. With IPL being held from September 19 to October 15, the CSK skipper has a got good time now to prepare himself for the tournament with his franchise currently second on the points table after failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in their history in the 2020 edition.