THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s THU vs HEA Big Bash League (BBL) Eliminator in Sydney, 145PM IST, January 27

The Sydney Thunder (THU) will be up against Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 Eliminator match at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday (January 27). The winner of the match will keep their hopes alive in the Playoffs stage of the league by booking a berth in Qualifier 2. At the end of the league stage, the Thunder finished in fourth position in the points table with seven wins under their belt, while Heat finished in fifth place with six wins.

The Thunder have had a mixed recent run where they lost three and won two in their last five matches. They played their last match against Melbourne Stars, which they eventually won by three wickets.

The Heat were on a four-match winning streak which they lost in their last match against Hobart Hurricanes by just two runs. The Brisbane side had won the toss earlier and chose to field. Hobart posted a total of 120 at the loss of nine wickets. Brisbane gave them a tough fight returning to bat and lost the match by a close margin of two runs.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Eliminator

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date & Time: January 27, 145pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

THU vs HEA BBL-12 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes, Jimmy Pierson

Batters: Olivier Davies, Alex Ross, Josh Brown

All-rounders: James Bazley, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

Captain: Michael Neser

Vice-captain: Daniel Sams

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Eliminator Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green (C), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Josh Brown, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Stephan Johnson