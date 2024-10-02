Tim Southee Steps Down As New Zealand Test Captain, Tom Latham To Lead NZ Against India

IND vs NZ: Veteran pacer Tim Southee stepped down from his role as New Zealand's Test captain and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will be leading the team during their three-match Test series against India away from home. This comes after the Kiwis' 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka at Galle, one of the matches ending with the 2021 ICC World Test Champions losing by a massive margin of an innings and 154 runs.

Southee has been in charge of New Zealand's Test team since Kane Williamson relinquished the role at the end of 2022, captaining the side to six victories and two draws from 14 Test matches, as per the ICC.

The 35-year-old said the decision to step down was in the best interests of the team and he will support Latham as the new captain. "Captaining the Black Caps in a format that's so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege. I have always tried to put the team first throughout my career, and I believe this decision is the best for the team," said Southee as quoted by ICC.

"I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is by focussing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches."

"I will, as I have always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage.I wish Tom all the best in the role, and he knows I will be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years," he concluded.

Southee is currently preparing for the Kiwis' ICC World Test Championship series in India that commences later this month, and New Zealand coach Gary Stead paid tribute to the fast bowler.

"Tim is a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff," Stead said. "He has been a great servant of New Zealand Cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I would like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain."

"It is not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true teamman, and he has made the decision with the team's best interests at heart. He is one of our greatest ever players, and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward," he concluded.

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and India commences in Bengaluru on October 16.