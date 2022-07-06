Umran Malik's former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Sanjay Yadav, who is a bowling all-rounder, smacked 70 runs off 42 balls in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) clash between Nellai Royal Kings and Madurai Panthers on Tuesday (July 5). Yadav doesn't have the similar pace like his friend Umran, but he stole the limelight in the TNPL match with his fiery innings smashing 6 sixes with an astonishing strike rate of 167. Sanjay is a left-hand batter who bowls left-arm orthodox.

It was the TNPL match no. 10 between the Nellai Royal Kings and Madurai Panthers where NRK posted a humongous total of 209 with Yadav firing 70 off 42 with Baba Inderjit supporting him from the other end scoring 34 off 18. Yadav walked in at number 4 position to help his team post a winning total.

For Madurai Panthers, wicket-keeper Arun Karthik scored a century posting 106 off 57 balls for his team. However, even that was not enough to get the Panthers over the line as they could only reach 183/8 after the 20 overs.

Talking about Umran Malik, the right-arm pace bowler proved that he was the right choice to be handed the Indian cap in the second T20I against Ireland on June 28 as he shined in the final over to steal the win for India. In India's first T20I against Ireland, Umran got only one over in which he gave away 14 runs and fans were disappointed by his performance.

Notably, Ireland needed 17 runs off the last over against India to win and Umran was given the responsibility by skipper Hardik Pandya to guide his team over the line. Indian bowlers had a bad day against the Irish as they conceded 221 runs in 20 overs.

IPL 2022, Umran Malik and Sanjay Yadav shared the dressing room playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) back in 2019. However, Yadav was bought by the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2022 season for Rs 50 lakhs and got only one match to display his skills in which he couldn't deliver with the bat and gave away 23 runs in 2 overs with the ball.