TNPL > IPL: Twitter reacts as Sai Sudharsan gets more money in Tamil Nadu Premier League Auction than IPL 2023

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has followed in the footsteps of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by conducting its first-ever auction for the seventh edition of the tournament. Previously, the state association had conducted a draft for the first six seasons. The two-day event took place in Tamil Nadu and was a star-studded affair, with India all-rounder R Ashwin in attendance at the Dindigul Dragons' auction table.

Day one of the auction saw history being made as Sai Sudharsan joined Lyca Kovai Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 21.6 lakh. The left-handed batsman was in high demand during the auction, and Lyca made the winning bid for him. Sudharsan has now created a unique record, as he will earn a higher salary in TNPL than in IPL.

While Sudharsan has a salary of Rs 20 lakh at Gujarat Titans, he will earn more by plying his trade in TNPL. It is worth noting, however, that the total amount he will earn in IPL will still be higher than what he will earn in TNPL. Sudharsan played five matches for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 IPL season and scored 145 runs, including one half-century. While he isn't a regular in the team's final XI, he will have a key role to play for his TNPL team.

In addition to Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore also made significant gains by joining Tiruppur Tamizhans for Rs 13 lakh. Murugan Ashwin was roped in by Madurai Panthers for Rs 6.40 lakh, and Arun Karthik joined Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 12 lakh.

Overall, the TNPL auction proved to be an exciting event, with several talented players getting a chance to showcase their skills and make their mark in the tournament. With the tournament set to kick off in the coming months, fans can look forward to some thrilling cricketing action.