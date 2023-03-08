Umesh Yadav & His Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Congratulate Couple

On Wednesday, Indian fast-bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya were blessed with a second baby girl. Umesh, who is currently part of the Indian team in the Border Gavaskar series against Australia, announced the news of his daughter's birth on social media platform Koo. Interestingly, the last time Umesh had shared news about a new arrival in his family was also during a series against Australia in 2021 when the Indian team was touring Down Under.

Blessed with baby girl __ pic.twitter.com/nnVDqJjDGs — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2023

In India's recent third Test loss to Australia at Indore, Umesh played a crucial role with the ball, displaying a brilliant reverse swing in Australia's first innings that led to a collapse of six wickets for just 12 runs. The news of his daughter's birth was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and followers on social media, with hashtags #UmeshYadavbaby and #UmeshYadavBaby2 trending on the Koo App.

One user Posted, "#UmeshYadav and #Tanya blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to both.. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli new sister." Another wrote, "#UmeshYadav ke ghar acha manega Womens' Day (Every day is a Women day at your Calendar #UmeshYadav)." One more user wrote, "CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THESE PRECIOUS BEANS WITH THEIR PRECIOUS BABY GIRL Pleading faceRed heart#TanyaYadav #UmeshYadav Sparkles."

On March 9, Team India is set to face Australia in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors have already qualified for the World Test Championship and will aim to maintain their momentum and draw the series. However, India must win the final Test to secure their spot in the WTC final. A loss would leave their fate reliant on the outcome of the New Zealand and Sri Lanka match.

The highly anticipated final Test in Ahmedabad will be attended by the heads of both countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. With an expected audience of 100,000 fans, the match promises to be an exciting spectacle.