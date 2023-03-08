topStoriesenglish2581243
NewsCricket
UMESH YADAV

Umesh Yadav & His Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Congratulate Couple

In India's recent third Test loss to Australia at Indore, Umesh played a crucial role with the ball, displaying a brilliant reverse swing in Australia's first innings that led to a collapse of six wickets for just 12 runs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Umesh Yadav & His Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Congratulate Couple

On Wednesday, Indian fast-bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya were blessed with a second baby girl. Umesh, who is currently part of the Indian team in the Border Gavaskar series against Australia, announced the news of his daughter's birth on social media platform Koo. Interestingly, the last time Umesh had shared news about a new arrival in his family was also during a series against Australia in 2021 when the Indian team was touring Down Under.

Also Read: Just wondering if...: RCB Star Ellyse Perry Asks Fans If Holi Colours Are Permanent - Check

In India's recent third Test loss to Australia at Indore, Umesh played a crucial role with the ball, displaying a brilliant reverse swing in Australia's first innings that led to a collapse of six wickets for just 12 runs. The news of his daughter's birth was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and followers on social media, with hashtags #UmeshYadavbaby and #UmeshYadavBaby2 trending on the Koo App.

One user Posted, "#UmeshYadav and #Tanya blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to both.. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli new sister." Another wrote, "#UmeshYadav ke ghar acha manega Womens' Day (Every day is a Women day at your Calendar #UmeshYadav)." One more user wrote, "CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THESE PRECIOUS BEANS WITH THEIR PRECIOUS BABY GIRL Pleading faceRed heart#TanyaYadav #UmeshYadav Sparkles."

On March 9, Team India is set to face Australia in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors have already qualified for the World Test Championship and will aim to maintain their momentum and draw the series. However, India must win the final Test to secure their spot in the WTC final. A loss would leave their fate reliant on the outcome of the New Zealand and Sri Lanka match.

The highly anticipated final Test in Ahmedabad will be attended by the heads of both countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. With an expected audience of 100,000 fans, the match promises to be an exciting spectacle.

Live Tv

Umesh YadavUmesh Yadav News UpdateUmesh Yadav newsUmesh Yadav updateUmesh Yadav baby girlUmesh Yadav wife

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011