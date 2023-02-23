Umesh Yadav's Father Passes Away, India Pacer Returns Home

Umesh Yadav, the star Indian pacer, has lost his father Tilak Yadav, who passed away in Nagpur at the age of 74 after battling an illness for some time. Tilak Yadav was a professional wrestler and worked at Western Coalfields. Umesh Yadav was on the bench in the first two games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and had returned home along with other members of the team after the second Test ended early.

Although Umesh Yadav is expected to be available for selection in the third Test match, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are currently ahead of him in the pecking order and are likely to retain their spots in the playing XI. India may once again opt to go with three spinners if the conditions favour them more, which could result in Umesh being left out.

Umesh Yadav has played in 54 Test matches since his debut in 2011, but has been in and out of the playing XI. He last featured in the Mirpur Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022. Yadav has also played 75 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India, with 79 scalps in the 50-over format. He was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup, but has not played an ODI since 2018. Yadav made a comeback to the T20I squad just before the 2022 T20 World Cup, but was not included in the squad for the ICC event.

It is a difficult time for Umesh Yadav and his family, and the cricketing community has come together to offer their condolences and support. Yadav is a crucial member of the Indian bowling attack and his presence will be missed on the field, but his mental well-being and that of his family is of utmost importance.