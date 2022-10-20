'Unfair to Sourav Ganguly': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee bats for DADA as BCCI president

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been batting for former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after his ouster from the post a week back. Former Indian all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny has become the new president of the board. Ganguly, some reports say, wanted to continue as the president but it is against the rules in place that a BCCI president cannot do two back to back terms. Mamata however feels Ganguly has been played with in hands of the BJP government. She said that while other members get seated, it is only Ganguly who has been asked to make the exit.

"Why was he not allowed to contest the ICC elections. I had requested so many in the BJP government. He has been deprived. They have kept the position vacant so that someone can contest. They have given a position to Anurag Thakur’s younger brother too. This is so unfair to Sourav Ganguly. He is known across the world. It’s not just Sourav, it is about our country. Had it been Sachin Tendulkar or Azharuddin, I would have stood up for them too. I always believe there should be no politics as far as sports is concerned," Mamata told Zee News.

After completing his term, Ganguly said that he will now be looking at bigger things in life. He has, as per some reports, applied for the president's role in Cricket Association of Bengal.