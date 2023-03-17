Venkatesh Prasad Brutally Trolled As He Appreciates KL Rahul's Match-Winning Innings Between IND vs AUS 1st ODI - Check
India won the match by 5 wickets as Rahul scored 75 runs with the help of seven boundaries and a six.
In the first ODI against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, KL Rahul's match-winning half-century helped India recover from a top-order collapse and achieve an easy victory with the support of Ravindra Jadeja. This innings marked Rahul's return to form after a tough period, and Venkatesh Prasad, one of the first to take to social media, praised his stunning performance. In a tweet, Venkatesh commended Rahul's excellent composure under pressure and applauded his partnership with Jadeja, calling it a top knock and a good win for India. It is worth noting that Venkatesh was vocal in his criticism of Rahul's repeated failures in Test cricket, which ultimately led to his exclusion from the squad after the Delhi Test for the third and fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Series.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Venkatesh's post -
