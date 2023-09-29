VIDEO: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Calls India 'Dushman Mulk', Gets Slammed On Social Media

Pakistan Cricket Board is in news for a wrong reason again. This time their president Zaka Ashraf has said something which should not have been said, at first place. The comments have brought him brickbats on social media wesbite X (formerly Twitter) by Pakistani fans. While addressing a question from a journalist during a press conference, Ashraf ended up calling India 'an enemy country'. The statement has stirred up social media.

The question that Ashraf was asked was related to the new contracts that the board has offered to the Pakistan cricket team. Babar Azam and Co reportedly signed the contracts which helps them get paid more than before right before they headed for the World Cup in India.

In the viral video, Ashraf said, "We gave these contracts to our players with love and affection. Never in the history of Pakistan, such an amount of money has been given to players. My aim was to keep the players' morale high as they go to countries, the enemy country ('Dushman Mulk') for competitions."

PCB boss' controversial comments have landed him in a soup as being a respresentative of Pakistan cricket, he has called neigbouring India 'A Dushman'.

An X user from Pakistan said that it is worst to see a Pakistani cricket official use such a word while the team has landed on Indian shores. "While team received all the love in Hyderabad, its the worst an official could utter. He confused "dushman" with rival. Going by his choice of "I" in place of organization, this shud go down as his personal thoughts not the reflection of whole nation."

Take a look at the viral video and the reaction to PCB chief's comment:

Pakistan reached India on September 27, two days before their warm-up clash vs New Zealand. Babar Azam and Co received a heartwarming welcome from the Indian fans upon their arrival in India. Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi had shared their first impressions on coming to India for the first time. Most of the Pakistani cricketers have landed in India for the first time to play cricket or otherwise.

Pakistan kick off their World Cup on October 6 in a game vs Netherlands, which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Guwahati. Pakistan play the arch-rivals India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This is going to be the biggest contest of the World Cup in the group stages.