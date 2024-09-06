Vikram Rathour, Rangana Herath To Help New Zealand On Short Term Stints For Test Season in Asia

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour alongside retired Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath joined the New Zealand team in order to help them gear up for their upcoming Tests in Asia. The Blackcaps will be facing Afghanistan in a one-off Test from September 9 in Greater Noida, India, and will then square off Sri Lanka and India for five Tests.

Before the much-awaited Test season in Asia, New Zealand Cricket have roped in Rathour and Herath to guide them in the challenging conditions. Rathour, who was the batting coach of the Indian cricket team under Rahul Dravid, will be there with the team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

While Herath will give his service to the team till the two-match series against Sri Lanka beginning from 18th September. The legendary spinner replaced the former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was likely to take up the role earlier but then refused as he wanted to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After the appointment of Vikram Rathour and Rangana Herath, New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead looked excited. According to Stead, the two new members will add a lot of value and skill set to the team.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group. Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them,” said Stead in a media release.

“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch and Rachin, having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial. Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless,” he added.