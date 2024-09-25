Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Delhi Names Probable Squad For The Season

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: In a move that has captured the attention of the cricket world, star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's probable squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans as they eagerly await the possibility of seeing these two premier cricketers in action in India’s most prestigious domestic red-ball tournament.

Busy International Schedule for Kohli and Pant

The inclusion of Kohli and Pant in the probable squad is a promising development, but their participation in the tournament remains uncertain. The Indian cricket team is facing a packed schedule in the coming months, with a Test series against New Zealand and Australia lined up after the ongoing series against Bangladesh. As key members of India's Test squad, Kohli and Pant are expected to feature prominently in these fixtures, which could conflict with their availability for the Ranji Trophy.

However, should either player find the time to make even a brief appearance in the tournament, it would be a huge boost for both the Ranji Trophy and its fans. The presence of such high-profile cricketers would significantly elevate the excitement surrounding the competition.

DDCA Announces Probable Squad

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) released a list of 84 probables for the upcoming season, which includes Kohli, Pant, and Navdeep Saini, who recently impressed with a strong performance in the Duleep Trophy. While these names have stirred excitement, the exclusion of experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who played for Delhi last season, was a surprising decision. Sharma's omission from the squad has left some fans and analysts speculating about his future in domestic cricket.

Kohli's Last Ranji Trophy Appearance

Virat Kohli's inclusion in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad is notable because it marks his first selection in the tournament since 2018. His last Ranji Trophy appearance dates back to the 2012-13 season, when he played for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh following a successful international series against New Zealand. Kohli has since focused primarily on his international career, but his potential return to domestic cricket has created buzz among fans.

Rishabh Pant’s Impressive Ranji Trophy History

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's association with the Ranji Trophy dates back to 2015 when he made his debut in the tournament. He truly made his mark in the 2016-17 season by scoring the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history, a stunning 48-ball hundred against Jharkhand. Pant’s presence in the Delhi squad adds another layer of excitement, but like Kohli, his participation may be limited due to international commitments.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi’s Opening Match

Delhi is scheduled to kick off their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign against Chandigarh on October 11. However, India will be engaged in a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh during this time, and while Kohli has retired from T20I cricket, Pant is expected to feature in the squad. Additionally, India’s first Test against New Zealand is set to begin on October 16, making it unlikely that either cricketer will be available for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy opener.