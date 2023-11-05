Anushka Sharma had a wonderful birthday post for Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, who also her husband. Kohli turned 35 on November 5. Born in Delhi, the Delhi boy has gone on to become the world's best batter today across formats. He has broken plethora of records and is very near to equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of ODI tons. But Anushka chose to surprise him and his fans with a unique birthday wish as Kohli turns a year older.

Anushka Shared the rare bowling record of Virat. The Indian batting star is a wrong-footed medium pacer and takes a lot of pride in his bowling even though he is no way near to being any threat to a batter. But Kohli achieved unique record once wile bowling. He is the only cricketer in the world to take a wicket off the 0th ball in T20Is. Bowling for the first time in 2011, Kohli got a wicket thanks to a stumping by MS Dhoni off a wide. The wicket to fall was Kevin Pietersen. That way Kohli took a wicket but on paper he had bowled a ball.

The Bollywood actor shared the record on her Instagram handle to wish hubby on his birthday. She said that Virat is exceptional in every role in his life. "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so," wrote Anushka.

Virat commented on the post with a three emojis, one of which was a man with hand on his head. The other two were of a man dancing and heart.

Take a look at Anushka's special Instagram post for husband Virat on his 35th birthday here:

Virat and Anushka's started somewhere in 2014 when they met each other for shooting a TV commercial. They both came from different worlds but despite different backgrounds, liked each other. The friendship soon turned into something more and before they knew it, they were in love. Virat and Anushka married each other in 2017 in Italy. They were blessed with a daughter in 2021. They have named her 'Vamika'. It is also true that Anushka has faced a lot of trolling, paying the price for being wife of a popular cricketer. Every time Virat did poorly on field, Anushka was blamed. But she faced it all with a smile on her face. Their love story is one of the most beautiful stories in thi country.