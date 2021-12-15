Virat Kohli goes over 29 months without scoring a century, all stats and details HERE

India's Test captain Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in August 2008. So far, Kohli is considered to be the best batter in the world right now.

Kohli was the top pick to break the great Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record, however, it's been over 2 years since the Test skipper has scored a ton for his country.

Since his debut, Kohli has won many match-winning knocks for India.

He has scored 70 centuries in international cricket (27 in Test and 43 in ODIs). It almost looked like a habit for Kohli to score centuries but in the last two years, the pressure is telling on the India Test captain.

Kohli's most recent century is against Bangladesh which came in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in a Pink ball Test cricket match. He scored 136 runs in that match and became the first Indian to hit a century in a Pink ball Test.

When the last time Team India played an International match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, that match was the Pink ball Test match in 2019 against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli scored 136 runs in that match and Becomes one and Only India's men Cricketer to hit Century in Pink ball Test. pic.twitter.com/yGz3zNoqHL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 21, 2021

Kohli's batting average even after missing a century for almost over 28 months is still impressive.

Kohli's recent form and average in all three formats

T20I- Kohli stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the World Cup due to workload but he was in inspiring form in the shorter format. He has a fantastic average of 59.76 in T20Is (23 innings).

ODI- Virat Kohli's last century in ODI cricket also came in 2019 against West Indies when he scored a knock of 114 runs, unbeaten. Kohli is just 6 short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries but the number 43 ( Kohli's current number of centuries) seems like a curse as he has gone over 28 months without an ODI ton.

Kohli scored six tons in each calendar year ( 2017 and 2018 ) and also scored three in 2016. In his last 15 ODIs, he averages 43.26, which is impressive but not that up to the mark if you're talking about Virat Kohli.

Test- The biggest impact or damage if done on Kohli's batting, has shown colours on his Test average since that last ton against Bangladesh. He has only scored 563 runs in 21 innings of 12 matches with an average of 28.15.

However, the Test captain has a long way to go still. India's next tour of South Africa will give him plenty of opportunities to break records and do what he does best, score runs and guide his country home with trophies.