Virat Kohli introduces ‘men behind the scene’ in Team India, credits throwdown specialists for success

Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his golden run with the bat, scoring his third ODI century in last four innings, smashing 166 not out in India’s record 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15). After clinching the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 3-0, Indian centurions Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill introduced the throwdown specialists Raghu, Nuwan and Daya in a great gesture during their interview and credited the trio for team’s success.

In an official video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle, Kohli stated that the trio made the biggest difference in his career and thanked Team India’s throwdown specialists after the ODI series win in Trivandrum. Introducing these support staff, Virat Kohli said, “This is Raghu, Daya, Nuwan – they challenge us every day with 145 kmph, 150 kmph, practice sessions are so intense, make us ready for the match, they had played a big role in my success, so everyone should remember their faces and names so thank you, guys.

“To be honest, they’ve given us world-class practice on a daily basis and they challenge us in the nets. A lot of credit goes to them for our success, their contribution has been unbelievable. And tell how we will face if we have to play ball at the speed of 140-150KMPH on the field. He always gets us out and keeps testing us,” he added.

Kohli won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning ton and also the ‘Player of the Series’ for scoring 283 runs in the series, which included two centuries. “To be honest they make the biggest difference in my career. The cricketer I was before this kind of practice and where I am today, most of the credit goes to him. Who made us practice daily. I think Shubman must be feeling the same way. His contribution is incredible. You must remember their faces and names because this is the reason behind our success,” said the former India captain.

Coming to the match, India recorded the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket and are the first team ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

(with ANI inputs)