The Indian cricket team has commenced their practice sessions for the third Test against Australia, scheduled to be held at Indore from March 1st. The match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, and both teams are vying for a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, to be held at The Oval, London from June 7th. The Indian players, including Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and KS Bharat, were seen working hard in the nets, focusing on their batting, bowling, running, and fielding skills.

"Preps! #TeamIndia get into the groove for the rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore," tweeted the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India is leading the four-match series by 2-0, with the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel performing exceptionally well with both bat and ball in the first two Tests. India won the first match by an innings and 132 runs, followed by a six-wicket victory in the second. The final Test will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium from March 9th, after which a three-match ODI series will take place between the two teams from March 17th to March 22nd.

Australia is making some changes to their playing XI, with Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green returning to the national side for the third Test after missing the first two. However, skipper Pat Cummins will miss the match due to family health reasons. He had to fly back home to Sydney after the second Test as his mother is in palliative care. In a statement released by cricket.com.au, Cummins explained that he will not be returning to India for the third Test, saying, "I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

In addition to Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood and veteran opener David Warner will also be absent from the remainder of the series due to injuries. Hazlewood missed the first two Tests due to an Achilles complaint, while Warner sustained an elbow injury and concussion while batting in the second Test at New Delhi.

India's Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

India's ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat.