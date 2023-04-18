Virender Sehwag Opens Up On How CSK Bowlers' Mistakes Could Get MS Dhoni BANNED

Chennai Super Kings secured an exhilarating victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 on April 17, 2023. While the CSK batsmen performed outstandingly, amassing a total of 226 runs, the bowlers struggled to contain the RCB batters who nearly chased down the mammoth target. The bowling unit bowled 11 extras, including six wide balls, prompting criticism from Virender Sehwag, who was unimpressed with the team's wayward bowling throughout the tournament.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls and fewer wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni had said earlier after game against LSG.

This is not the first time CSK bowlers have been guilty of conceding extra runs, as they had earlier given away 13 wides against Lucknow Super Giants. The situation had irked the team captain, MS Dhoni, who had expressed his disappointment in the post-match presentation ceremony. In a recent interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag expressed concerns that if the bowlers continue to be so wayward, MS Dhoni might be suspended for slow overrate.

"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three overs of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz's Show.

"With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," the legendary opener added.

Despite the bowling woes, Chennai Super Kings managed to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs, securing their third win of the tournament and climbing to the third spot on the points table.