Washington Sundar Wreaks Havoc In India vs New Zealand Second Test, Registers 7-wicket Haul In Pune

India’s star all-rounder Washington Sundar put up a brilliant show with the ball while taking part in the first Test between India and New Zealand, scalping a career-best 7/59, helping his team bundled out New Zealand for 259 on the opening day. Sundar proved his worth, justifying his selection was the right call by the selectors.

Before stepping on the ground, the Indian team made three changes as they brought in Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, and Akash Deep in place of Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu-based player made his red ball debut in the Gabba Test back in January 2021 and has taken part in five Test matches since then.

“Just focused on hitting the right areas consistently. We knew it would start spinning from Day 1. (On whether there was a favourite wicket) Certainly the Rachin Ravindra wicket, because he was batting really well, and even the Daryl Mitchell wicket” Washington Sundar said after the end of the first day.

After coming out to bat first, Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) batted well on the first day of the second Test against India in Pune. But then, Sundar started tormenting the Kiwis' batters as he scalped seven wickets while giving away just 59 runs.

Best bowling figures for India vs NZ in Test Matches

8/72 S Venkatraghavan Delhi 1965

8/76 EAS Prasanna Auckland 1975

7/59 R Ashwin Indore 2017

7/59 Washington Sundar Pune 2024

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.