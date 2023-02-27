WATCH: Axar Patel And Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Before India Vs Australia 3rd Test

Team India cricketer Axar Patel has been enjoying a golden run with both bat and ball in all formats of the game recently. It was Axar’s brilliant half-century in the 1st innings of the second Test against Australia in Delhi, which helped Rohit Sharma’s side reduce the deficit after the home side were reduced to 139 for 7 at one stage, replying to Australia’s 263.

Axar hammered 74 off 115 balls and put on 114 runs for the eighth wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin to reduced Australia’s lead to just 1 run. India went onto win the match by six wickets and now lead the four-match Test series 2-0. The third Test of the series will now begin at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday (March 1).

Axar Patel along with his newly-wedded wife Meha visited and sought blessings of the famous Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday (February 27). Axar and his wife also participated in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ during their visit as well.

WATCH Axar Patel and wife Meha at the Baba Mahakal temple in Ujjain…

Ujjain Indian cricketer Akshar Patel along with wife Meha participated in Bhasma Aarti at Mahakal temple.



He said, "It was great to participate in Bhasm Aarti. I had come 5 years back as well but could not participate in Bhasm Aarti but now after marriage we have come here." pic.twitter.com/AHBFf2oCNF — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) February 27, 2023

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 in the morning. The couple saw the Bhasma Aarti by sitting in the Nandihal.

After that they reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed Jalabhishek. After performing the puja, he also interacted with the media persons. Axar said that he had visited 5 years ago as well but could not attend the Bhasma Aarti then. He had a dream to see the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal which was fulfilled on Monday.

He felt very happy to participate in the Bhasma Aarti. Axar was present on the premises of Baba Mahakal for more than 2 hours. He also performed prayer to Shiva while sitting in Nandihal. Notbaly, a newly-wed couple Indian cricketer K L Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also visited Mahakal temple and sought blessings of Baba Mahakal on Sunday (February 26).

They also participated in the Bhasma Aarti and offered Jal to Baba Mahakal in the sanctum sanctorum. Priest of the temple, Ashish Pujari said that Indian Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty visited Baba Mahakal for the first time after marriage. They wished for the welfare of the world and also wished for the Indian cricket team to become the biggest cricket team in the world.