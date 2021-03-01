Watch: Fielder shows great anticipation to grab a stunner in South Africa's provincial match

Catches win matches, but on rare occasion it also leaves the spectator awestruck. In a similar incident, which reportedly took place during a 50-over provincial match, a fielder completed a brilliant catch while standing in slips to leave everyone stunned.

Anticipating the batsman's shot selection, which was a paddle sweep, the fielder involved moved past the wicketkeeper towards the on-side and completed a great diving catch.

Here is the video of the catch:

This is one of the great all-time slips catches from South Africa's provincial 50-over competition! pic.twitter.com/5Gpfv9V9Jg — FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) March 1, 2021

South Africa is renowned for producing great fielders in the past and former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes stands at the epitome. Apart from Rhodes, AB de Villiers is also known for his sharp fielding abilities.

In a similar incident in South Africa, Martin van Jaarsveld ran past the wicketkeeper towards the leg-side and grabbed a stunning low catch. Van Jaarsveld featured in nine Tests and eleven ODIs for the South Africa.