हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa Cricket

Watch: Fielder shows great anticipation to grab a stunner in South Africa's provincial match

Catches win matches, but on rare occasion it also leaves the spectator awestruck. In a similar incident, which reportedly took place during a 50-over provincial match, a fielder completed a brilliant catch while standing in slips to leave everyone stunned.  

Watch: Fielder shows great anticipation to grab a stunner in South Africa&#039;s provincial match
A screengrab of the incident

Catches win matches, but on rare occasion it also leaves the spectator awestruck. In a similar incident, which reportedly took place during a 50-over provincial match, a fielder completed a brilliant catch while standing in slips to leave everyone stunned. 

Anticipating the batsman's shot selection, which was a paddle sweep, the fielder involved moved past the wicketkeeper towards the on-side and completed a great diving catch. 

Here is the video of the catch:  

South Africa is renowned for producing great fielders in the past and former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes stands at the epitome. Apart from Rhodes, AB de Villiers is also known for his sharp fielding abilities.

In a similar incident in South Africa, Martin van Jaarsveld ran past the wicketkeeper towards the leg-side and grabbed a stunning low catch. Van Jaarsveld featured in nine Tests and eleven ODIs for the South Africa. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
South Africa Cricket
Next
Story

Is Shahid Afridi the youngest cricketer to notch ODI ton, latest tweet says NO!

Must Watch

PT6M24S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; March 01, 2021