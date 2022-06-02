England international Liam Livingstone is one of the most explosive batters around the globe at the moment and is often feared by the bowlers for smacking them out of the park numerous times. Livingstone was also part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in the 2022 season, where he smashed a total of 437 runs with an impressive strike rate of 182.08.

Following to his IPL 2022 form, Livingstone treated the England T20 Blast bowlers with the same attitude. On Wednesday (June 1), the right-arm batter played an explosive innings of 75 runs in just 40 balls against Derbyshire. He guided his team a huge total of 219, courtesy his partnership Dane Vilas .

During Livingstone's fiery knock, he smacked a maximum over mid-wicket into a construction side. He was facing left-arm spinner Mark Watt and as soon he played the stroke, the commentators said," How on earth do you find the in the middle of all that (construction)?."

Checkout Liam Livingstone's six here...

Liam Livingstone is starting to tee off! Watch him bat LIVE https://t.co/fvUbVrnZuz#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/tl6iEYZzZN — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Livingstone is known for his explosive batting and this is not the first time he was in the limelight for playing a stroke like that. He has the biggest six of the IPL 2022 record up his sleeve which was against GT paceman Mohammed Shami, where he launched him over square leg for a 117-meter maximum.