Watch: MS Dhoni And Jawan Actor Yogi Babu Feed Cake To Each Other At Film Let’s Get Married’s Music Launch, Video Goes Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni and actor Yogi Babu were spotted sharing a lovely moment together. The occasion was the audio launch of the movie ‘Let’s Get Married’, which is being produced by Dhoni Entertainment. Yogi Babu is also in the film and the two were present at the cake cutting ceremony during the audio launch. A video has gone viral on the internet in which Dhoni and Yogi are seen feeding piece of cake to each other. At the start of the vide, one could also see Dhoni playing a prank on Yogi Babu by eating the cake even before the actor cut it. They shared a great laugh over the incident.

Watch Dhoni and Yogi Babu’s viral video below:



Let’s Get Married is the first film produced under the banner of newly-launched Dhoni Entertainment. The story of the film revolves around a couple who are trying to get married and take their families on a trip to persuade them for the marriage. The film stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Yogi Babu in lead roles and is directed by Ramesh Tamilmami.

Not to forget, Dhoni Entertainment is led by Sakshi Dhoni, who is also the producer of the film. MS Dhoni does not intervene in many of the business run by him and much of this headache is taken care by his wife.

Dhoni will continue playing cricket

Dhoni, for now, is enjoying his break from cricket. He has already retired from international cricket but continues playing the Indian Premier League. He won Chennai Super Kings (CSK) their record-equalling fifth title to come at par with Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023. Dhoni is not done yet. He is likely to make a comeback to the T20 league next year. Dhoni looks amazingly fit, even at the age of 42, and is still going strong in the middle with the bat in hand. It will not be a surprise if he returns again next year to win CSK their sixth title.