WATCH: Rishabh Pant gets CAKE plastered all over his face after 25th birthday celebration in dressing room

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant turned 25 on Tuesday (October 4) and celebrated the occasion in the dressing room of the Holkar Stadium in Indore. It didn’t turn out to be the happiest of birthdays for Pant as Team India lost the third and final T20I against South Africa by 49 runs but managed to win the T20I series 2-1.

Pant, who was promoted to open the innings with KL Rahul being rested, scored an impressive 27 before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. After the series win, Pant’s colleagues ensured his birthday was celebrated. A cake was bought for Pant and it was celebrated in the dressing-room. It may have been a little embarrassing as Pant was cake smashed by his teammates.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant getting cake smashed in the dressing-room…

Hours after the celebrations, Pant took to social media on Wednesday (October 5) and thanked his teammates in a special manner. “Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it,” Pant tweeted.

Rishabh Pant is in India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Even though he is not likely to play the game against Pakistan. He will feature the mega event at some stage and fans will be hoping to see a big knock from him.

Pant has turned out in 31 Tests, 27 ODIs and 62 T20Is for India. He averages 43.32 in Tests with 5 hundreds and 10 fifties and 36.52 in ODIs with one hundred and 5 fifties to his name. In T20Is, Pant only has a modest average of 24 with three fifties till date.