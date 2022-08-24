Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana is currently enjoying a break from cricket in the United Kingdom. The Delhi Ranji Trophy player has gone on a vacation with family to London.

Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant joined the Rana family in England as well as she is currently pursuing her studies there. She is seen enjoying with Rana and his wife Sachi Marwah and has posted a cute video which has gone viral on social media. It is always a good time to visit England during the summer and Rana, his wife and Sakshi Pant have capitalized on this opportunity nicely.

Watch Sakshi Pant with Nitish Rana and wife Sachi Marwah here...

The KKR southpaw Rana is a self- confessed Manchester United fan accomplished his long-standing dream of going to Old Trafford stadium. The southpaw also got a special jersey from the club. It was a fan-boy moment for Rana and could not contain his excitement.

He posed for a beautiful picture along with his jersey. Rana gave a fitting caption to the post, which read “Living the dream at the Theatre of Dreams GGMU.”

Rana, who missed the selection for Team India in the white-ball formats will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming domestic season. The southpaw had a mediocre IPL 2022 for KKR as he could only score only 361 in 14 games.

Rana though has a chance to make amends in the domestic season in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, is in Dubai along with the rest of Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway on Saturday (August 27).

Team India’s all-important clash against Pakistan will take place on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.