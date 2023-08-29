WATCH: Rishabh Pant Turns Up At Team India’s Asia Cup 2023 In Alur, Interacts with Head Coach Rahul Dravid And Teammates

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru over the last few months, recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year. Team India cricketers were also part of a national camp in Alur, Bengaluru, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which gets underway on Wednesday.

On the last day of the national camp on Monday, Rishabh Pant turned up to meet his India teammates and head coach Rahul Dravid in Alur. Team India are expected to depart for Sri Lanka ahead of their opening match against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday.

WATCH Rishabh Pant turn up at Team India’s Asia Cup 2023 camp in Alur HERE…

Rishabh Pant was seen wearing a big brace on his knee as he bent down to pick up a ball. Pant then went and greeted Kuldeep Yadav, who is the lead spinner in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023. Pant was then seen interacting with Shardul Thakur and head coach Rahul Dravid as well.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi wicketkeeper posted another video of himself on the exercise bike, with the caption, “Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only”.

Rishabh Pant’s fans couldn’t keep calm with most of posting ‘Comeback soon champ’ messages on his social media post. After his accident, he has undergone a significant procedure on his medial collateral ligament, as well as a minor repair on the anterior cruciate ligament. However, doctors have always been concerned about the state of his posterior cruciate ligament. Fortunately, a recent update brings good news, indicating that Pant's progress has been so promising that he will no longer require another surgery.

The Indian cricket team will be headed for Sri Lanka on Tuesday led by captain Rohit Sharma. The Asia Cup 2023 is set to get underway on Wednesday with hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan.