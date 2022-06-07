Gujarat Titans became the IPL 2022 champions last month in their debut season after defeating Rajasthan Royals comprehensively in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the final, rivals became friends as Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and GT coach Ashish Nehra were seen spending time after a party and fans couldn’t help but think if they were both ‘drunk’.

The Royals may have have lost the final but Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the top-wicket taker of the tournament, winning the Purple Cap. In a viral video which has been doing the rounds in social media, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra is seen engaging in a hilarious conversation.

In the video, we see GT coach Nehra urging Chahal to get onto the bus with him but the Rajasthan Royals leggie insisted on going with wife Dhanashree Verma.

“Abe tu idhar bus mein aa (come with me on the bus)”, Nehra told Chahal. Chahal replied, “Bus mein nahi jaana mujhe (I don’t want to travel on the bus).”

“Biwi ko kaha chor du main (How can I leave my wife alone)”, the leg-spinner also stated his reason.

The former India pacer replied, “Biwi bhi aayegi humare saath bus mein (she will also come with us on the bus).”

Watch the viral video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashish Nehra here...

Watch this hilarious interaction between the Ashish Nehra and Yuzvendra Chahal Nehra: "Abe tu idhar bus mein aa (come with me in the bus)"

Yuzi: "Bus mein nahi jaana mujhe (I don't want to travel in the bus)." pic.twitter.com/QG1tGr3AhV — Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 6, 2022

Fans flooded social media, asking if the pair were drunk. Some of the comments were, “Dono (both of them) full tight”, “They are drunk”, “Yuzi is high”, “Yuzi drunk”, “chahal looks different, nashee main hain kya vai (Is he high)!”

Chahal scalped 27 wickets in 17 matches in IPL 2022 with best bowling figures of 5/40 with an economy of 7.75. He also scalped the only hattrick in the tournament, which he took it against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 31-year old former Chess player Chahal has previously worked with Ashish Nehra at his previous franchise in Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The leg-spinner is now part of the Indian T20 squad which will take on South Africa in a five-match T20 series beginning in Delhi on Thursday (June 9).