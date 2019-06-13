close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Weather forecast for India-Pakistan clash in Manchester

According to Accuweather, it will be overcast in Manchester on Sunday.

Weather forecast for India-Pakistan clash in Manchester

With the India-New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Thursday getting abandoned due to heavy rain, all eyes are now set on the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at Manchester on Sunday. Billions of cricket fans across the world are worried that rain could play spoilsport on Sunday too and they must be praying hard for a full 50-over contest. Four games of ongoing World Cup have been affected due to rain and International Cricket Council is facing criticism from several quarters for not getting the schedule of the showpiece event right.

According to Accuweather, it will be overcast in Manchester on Sunday and it will remain so throughout the day. AccuWeather's forecast shows that Manchester is expected to receive light rainfall tonight and it may rain on Friday too. The forecast for Saturday shows that Manchester will have periods of sun and the city may receive rainfall too. The forecast for Sunday is not very encouraging too, as it shows partly sunny and some chances of showers. 

Here is the hourly forecast for the blockbuster clash in Manchester on Sunday.

According to BBC weather, it will be sunny in Manchester on Friday with slight chances of mild shower. The forecast for Saturday is also encouraging with periods of sun and chances of shower.

BBC weather reported that there are no chances of rain in Manchester on Sunday but weather of UK is known for changing frequently.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019IndiaPakistanManchester
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Trevor Bayliss will have to live with the ''Sheldon Salute'', says Jason Holder

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Deshhit: 5 CRPF jawans martyred in Anantnag terror attack