Weather forecast for India-Pakistan clash in Manchester

With the India-New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Thursday getting abandoned due to heavy rain, all eyes are now set on the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at Manchester on Sunday. Billions of cricket fans across the world are worried that rain could play spoilsport on Sunday too and they must be praying hard for a full 50-over contest. Four games of ongoing World Cup have been affected due to rain and International Cricket Council is facing criticism from several quarters for not getting the schedule of the showpiece event right.

According to Accuweather, it will be overcast in Manchester on Sunday and it will remain so throughout the day. AccuWeather's forecast shows that Manchester is expected to receive light rainfall tonight and it may rain on Friday too. The forecast for Saturday shows that Manchester will have periods of sun and the city may receive rainfall too. The forecast for Sunday is not very encouraging too, as it shows partly sunny and some chances of showers.

Here is the hourly forecast for the blockbuster clash in Manchester on Sunday.

According to BBC weather, it will be sunny in Manchester on Friday with slight chances of mild shower. The forecast for Saturday is also encouraging with periods of sun and chances of shower.

BBC weather reported that there are no chances of rain in Manchester on Sunday but weather of UK is known for changing frequently.