West Indies Team Found Guilty Of Breaching THIS ICC Code Of Conduct In Match Against Zimbabwe In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Following their disappointing defeat against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, the West Indies cricket team has been penalized by being fined 60 percent of their match fee due to a slow over-rate. In a crucial match on Saturday, the West Indies suffered a 35-run loss to Zimbabwe, and their disappointment was further compounded when Muhammad Javed, a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, imposed the financial sanction.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are fined 20 percent of their match fee for each over they fall short of the target. It was determined that the West Indies fell three overs behind the required rate after factoring in the allowances provided for time, as per ICC regulations.

Captain Shai Hope acknowledged the team's offense and accepted the financial penalty, thereby eliminating the need for a formal hearing. Despite already securing qualification for the Super Six phase of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the West Indies' defeat against Zimbabwe deprived them of two crucial points for the next stage.

At the conclusion of the Super Six stage, the top four teams will earn a spot in the semi-finals of the Qualifier. The winners of those matches will advance to the final and subsequently participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India at the end of the year.

This setback serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a consistent over-rate in accordance with ICC regulations. The West Indies will likely take this incident as a learning opportunity to rectify their approach and ensure they adhere to the required pace of play in future matches. As they progress in the tournament, they will aim to regain their momentum and secure a spot in the coveted World Cup.