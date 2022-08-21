Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson had a terrific match when India took on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. The 27-year-old cricketer from Kerala has a huge fan following but over the years he has been an irregular in the Indian team, sometimes due to his own mistakes and at other times, he was just unlucky. But he is making most of his time with the team in Zimbabwe. In the 2nd ODI, Sanju played a solid knock of 39-ball 43 to help India case down the target with plenty of overs remaining. His knock included 3 fours and 4 sixes. Not to forget, Sanju also grabbed 3 catches behind the stumps and was involved in a run-out of a Zimbabwean batter.

As if this heroic performance was not enough, Sanju won his fans' heart with a touch of kindness as he met a local kid who had come to watch the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI. Sanju signed a match ball for a six-year-old cricket fan, who is fighting a battle with cancer. Sanju later said that he felt nice to have signed a cricket ball for the kid, who had kissed the ball.

Check the pics here and fans' reactions.

Sanju was the fan favourite at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday as many local fans had thronged to the stadium with banners of their favourite cricketer. At the same time, the chorus for Sanju's selection for the T20 World Cup 2022 is getting stronger. The squad will soon be announced, probably during the month of September and if the wicketkeeper and batter gets more chances with the team, he can make his case stronger for the mega event.