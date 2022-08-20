NewsCricket
'Sanju Samson the Show Stealer', Fans go CRAZY as batter wins man of the match in IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson won Player of the match award for his match-winning performance, check fans reaction here

Sanju Samson's name got viral once again on Twitter as the star wicketkeeper-batter smashed 43 off 39 against Zimbabwe on Saturday (August 20). Samson guided India over the line chasing a mere target of 162 runs in 50 overs. Samson won the player of the match for his stellar performance in the 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe as the Men in Blue took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match ODI series. Samson finished off in style with a six as he smashed 4 maximums and 3 fours in his match-winning knock for India on Saturday (August 20). (Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma for scooty ride in Mumbai, see PICS here)

After Sanju's impressive knock, fans on social media couldn't keep calm and praised the right-hander for his match-winning performance. Check out the reactions below...

KL Rahul promoted himself up back as a opener with Shikhar Dhawan in place on Shubman Gill, but the move was caught him off guard as he was plumbed LBW against Victor Nyauchi. Shikhar Dhawan was aggressive and used his feet well to hit four good-looking boundaries. But he was undone by a well-directed bouncer from Tanaka Chivanga as he pulled but it got big on him and skied to square leg.

After the match, Samson revealed he was not satisfied with his wicketkeeping and said, "How much ever time you spend in the middle, it makes you feel good. Even more special to do it for the country. I did take three catches, but I missed a stumping. Really enjoy keeping and batting. I think they (Indian bowlers) were bowling really good areas, a lot of balls came nicely to me," said Samson in the post-match conference. 

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 161 in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 41*, Shardul Thakur 3/38) lost to India 167/5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43*, Shubman Gill 33, Luke Jongwe 2/33). (Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma opens up on players struggling with poor form in Team India, says 'we expect...')

