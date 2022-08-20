Sanju Samson's name got viral once again on Twitter as the star wicketkeeper-batter smashed 43 off 39 against Zimbabwe on Saturday (August 20). Samson guided India over the line chasing a mere target of 162 runs in 50 overs. Samson won the player of the match for his stellar performance in the 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe as the Men in Blue took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match ODI series. Samson finished off in style with a six as he smashed 4 maximums and 3 fours in his match-winning knock for India on Saturday (August 20). (Virat Kohli takes Anushka Sharma for scooty ride in Mumbai, see PICS here)

After Sanju's impressive knock, fans on social media couldn't keep calm and praised the right-hander for his match-winning performance. Check out the reactions below...

Crowd chanted “Sanju Sanju” and Sanju finishes off in style with a six . #SanjuSamson #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/fEgCg9yD8Q — Sameer Prajapati (@SameerP14178298) August 20, 2022

"Sanju samson" has a average of 50 in ODIs , what a beauty Finished off in Style #INDvsZIM #SanjuSamson — JUDE JOMON (@jude_jomon) August 20, 2022

This is what happens if you give continuous chances to sanju pic.twitter.com/EIHJAfdR4x — Samsonian_814 (@Samsonaddicted8) August 20, 2022

Sanju would be playing as first choice opener in LOI if dhoni was the captain in 2022. Mast backing deta ek dam. Have this feeling don't know why August 20, 2022

'Filled with quality,class,elegance,look at that for a cricket shot'



A Sanju Samson Cover Drive #IndvsWI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/n9AEeA9Qz1 — Anurag (@RightGaps) August 20, 2022

Sanju Samson said "It was so touching" - after signing the match ball to the kid who is fighting against cancer. pic.twitter.com/ibFEMn1sIU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 20, 2022

Zimbabwe Cricket dedicated the second ODI vs India to the cause of children's cancer. They donated $500, a Zimbabwe jersey and a singed ball from Sanju Samson to a six-year-old.



Good one, @ZimCricketv! #ZIMvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 20, 2022

KL Rahul promoted himself up back as a opener with Shikhar Dhawan in place on Shubman Gill, but the move was caught him off guard as he was plumbed LBW against Victor Nyauchi. Shikhar Dhawan was aggressive and used his feet well to hit four good-looking boundaries. But he was undone by a well-directed bouncer from Tanaka Chivanga as he pulled but it got big on him and skied to square leg.

After the match, Samson revealed he was not satisfied with his wicketkeeping and said, "How much ever time you spend in the middle, it makes you feel good. Even more special to do it for the country. I did take three catches, but I missed a stumping. Really enjoy keeping and batting. I think they (Indian bowlers) were bowling really good areas, a lot of balls came nicely to me," said Samson in the post-match conference.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 161 in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 41*, Shardul Thakur 3/38) lost to India 167/5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43*, Shubman Gill 33, Luke Jongwe 2/33). (Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma opens up on players struggling with poor form in Team India, says 'we expect...')