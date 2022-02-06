हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
When Lata Mangeshkar got upset with MS Dhoni for THIS reason

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away early morning on Sunday (February 6) and since then condolence messages have been pouring in on social media. 

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away early morning on Sunday (February 6) and since then condolence messages have been pouring in on social media. 

Many who knew her also sharing stories and anecdotes of Lata, from her active years in Indian cinema to her love for cricket. There are some stories of her travel as well doing the rounds as she loved visiting US during her holidays. Then there are stories of her commitment to work, and her contribution to Indian music, especially the Indian cinema. 

Her love for the sport of cricket is not new to her fans. She even fasted for the Indian cricket team when they took on Pakistan in the World Cup semi-final in 2011. 

Lata was a huge fan of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. When India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019, there were rumours that Dhoni may call it a day. Listening to this news, she got upset and sent a tweet on Twitter for Captain Cool. 

She wrote: "Dear Dhoni ji, I am hearing these days that you want to retire from the game. Please do not think about it. The country needs you and your contribution. Please do not even bring the thought of retiring from the game."

Dhoni did not retire then but he did announce his retirement a year later. 

But how Lata Mangeshkar loved the sport and fanned these cricketers is understood from this story. 

She was a true icon and a Bharat Ratna, in the truest sense.

