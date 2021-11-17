हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

When Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut under current head coach Rahul Dravid in Ireland, 14 years back

Rohit Sharma, who is now a veteran of 43 Tests, 227 ODIs and 116 T20Is, was just a 20-year-old youngster making his ODI debut against Ireland in an one-off ODI in Belfast which Rahul Dravid-led India went on to win by nine wickets. 

When Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut under current head coach Rahul Dravid in Ireland, 14 years back
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (left) with captain Rohit Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Team India are heading into the three-match T20 series against New Zealand beginning in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17) under a new captain Rohit Sharma and a new head coach Rahul Dravid. Incidentally, more than 14 years ago, it was back in 2007 when Rohit Sharma made his international debut in Ireland under current coach Dravid.

Rohit, who is now a veteran of 43 Tests, 227 ODIs and 116 T20Is, was just a 20-year-old youngster making his ODI debut against Ireland in an one-off ODI in Belfast which Dravid-led India went on to win by nine wickets. The Mumbai batter didn’t get an opportunity to come to the middle as Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir scripted a comprehensive win, scoring 73 not out and 80 not out respectively.

Ahead of their first game in charge together, Dravid and Rohit recalled their first interactions with each other. “Time certainly flies, I certainly remember the day when Rohit walked into the Indian dressing room for the first time. But I had met Rohit before that Ireland match during a Challenger Trophy match in Madras. We knew Rohit was always going to be special and it is lovely to see how he has grown as a person and a leader,” Dravid said during a virtual media conference in Jaipur on Tuesday (November 16).

“Everyone knew that Rohit had the talent but carrying the legacy of both Mumbai and Indian cricket is not easy by any means,” Dravid added.

Rohit also recalled his first interaction with former India captain Dravid which was back in 2007 after the 50-over World Cup debacle for India. “The first time I interacted with Dravid was back in Bangalore during a batter’s camp ahead of India’s tour of Bangladesh. I was quietly doing my things because Piyush Chawla was the only one in the team in my age-group at that time. In Ireland, it was a dream to be part of the Indian dressing room with legends like Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly,” Rohit said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021Rohit SharmaRahul Dravidindian cricket team
Next
Story

Azeem Rafiq reveals use of word ‘Steve’ for Cheteshwar Pujara and ‘Kevin’ by Gary Ballance in racist context

Must Watch

PT5M3S

DNA: Defaming India in America - Why Vir Das should be arrested?