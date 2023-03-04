Which Is MI Captain Harmapreet Kaur's Favourite IPL Team? Old Tweet Goes Viral Ahead Of WPL 2023

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will kick off on March 4, 2023, in Navi Mumbai with the opening match featuring Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians team in the tournament. Mumbai Indians purchased Harmanpreet for INR 1.8 crore at the WPL 2023 auction. The five-time IPL champions will be eager to maintain their success, and Harmanpreet is expected to play a key role in achieving this.



However, it was revealed that Harmanpreet didn't initially want to play for Mumbai Indians. Three years ago, Harmanpreet tweeted that she preferred to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's IPL. Nonetheless, Harmanpreet was signed by MI, while her deputy in the national team, Smriti Mandhana, was picked by RCB. Harmanpreet and Mandhana are the only two Indian captains in the inaugural WPL.

Harmanpreet expressed her excitement at playing for Mumbai Indians in an interview with the BCCI. She acknowledged the franchise's success in the IPL and hoped that the team could replicate that success in the WPL. In addition to overseas players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet will be joined by some of her Indian teammates, including Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, and Amanjot Kaur, in the MI squad.

The Women's Premier League is an exciting development for women's cricket in India. It provides a platform for female cricketers to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. With Harmanpreet leading the Mumbai Indians and other talented players like Smriti Mandhana representing other franchises, the tournament promises to be an enthralling spectacle for cricket fans across the country.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.