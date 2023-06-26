Who Was Priyanka Jha, MS Dhoni’s Former Girlfriend Who Died In Tragic Accident

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a very private person and gives very little insight into his private life. But the Bollywood movie, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ gave a rare insight into the personal life of ‘Mahi’ off the field.

In a role essayed by Bollywood star Disha Patani, the world found out about Dhoni’s first girlfriend – Priyanka Jha. Their relationship started back in 2002 when Dhoni was still trying to establish himself in the Indian cricket team. Dhoni wanted to spend the rest of his life with Priyanka Jha but soon after was selected in the India ‘A’ squad for the tour of Zimbabwe and Kenya in 2003-04.

Dhoni scored 362 runs in that India ‘A’ tri-series featuring Pakistan ‘A’, including two centuries against the arch-rival to come to the brink of Team India selection. However, Dhoni’s world soon fell apart before he was even selected into the India senior side.

The Best newcomer (female) #StarScreenAwards 2016 for playing as "Priyanka Jha" in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story pic.twitter.com/qf6muBoNg8 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) December 4, 2016

Priyanka Jha died in a road accident

While Dhoni was overseas, Priyanka Jha died in a tragic road accident. Not much is know about the family or profession of Jha apart from what was shown in the movie starring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Director Neeraj Pandey had taken Dhoni’s permission to incorporate Priyanka Jha into the movie with Disha Patani essaying the role.

MS Dhoni fell apart after the death of Priyanka Jha

It is believed that Dhoni took a lot of time to recover from the loss of his first girlfriend Priyanka Jha. Dhoni spent a lot of time off the field and only managed to get back to cricket after a long time before making his Team India debut.

Disha Patani recently revealed that most of the characters in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ were inspired from real life. “The casting of the film is inspired by the real-life characters. So, you will see Sakshi in Kiara or Dhoni in Sushant. I hope Dhoni sees Priyanka in me. I have added my pinch to the character also. I feel you cannot go technical every time and should add a little bit of your own,” Disha Patani had said.

The movie will be re-releasing in India next month on Dhoni’s 42nd birthday on July 7. Dhoni went on to marry Sakhi Singh Rawat in 2010 and they both have a daughter Ziva together.