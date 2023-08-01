Who Was Rustom Cooper? India's Oldest Cricketer Who Died At Age Of 100

Rustom Cooper, the esteemed former Indian cricketer, passed away on July 31, 2023, at the remarkable age of 100 years and 229 days, making him the oldest living first-class cricketer at the time of his death. Born on December 14, 1922, in Bombay, Cooper had an illustrious career in cricket, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by fans and fellow players alike. During his playing days, Cooper showcased exceptional talent, playing a total of 22 first-class matches between 1941 and 1951. He was a right-handed batsman who scored 1,205 runs at an impressive average of 52.39. One of the defining moments of his career was during the 1944-45 Ranji Trophy final when he played a pivotal role in Bombay's resounding victory against Holkar, scoring 52 and 104 runs. His contributions played a significant part in securing the title for Bombay.

Bombay's batsmen might not have got big scores in the first innings, but made up for it in the second! Rusi Modi got a hundred this time - 151. Rustom Cooper got 104. But they were all overshadowed by an epic 278 by Vijay Merchant. Bombay amassed 764! pic.twitter.com/Nkz53dLzJr — Nimish Dubey (@nimishdubey) June 24, 2023

Cooper's talent and skills were not limited to the Indian cricket circuit alone. Apart from representing Bombay, he also played first-class cricket for Middlesex in England, where he made eight appearances for the club. Middlesex hailed him as a valuable asset during the golden era of the club. He made a notable impact during his stint, top-scoring with 54 against Gloucestershire in August 1950.

The journey of Rustom Sorabji Cooper in cricket was fascinating. He caught the attention of Middlesex through the legendary Denis Compton, who recognized Cooper's potential while playing against him during his service in the Army in India during World War II. As per Compton's request, Cooper moved to England and joined the London School of Economics, pursuing a professional career in the English cricketing scene.

Throughout his first-class career, Cooper displayed remarkable consistency and skills. During the 1943-44 and 1944-45 seasons, he recorded astonishing batting averages of 76.60 and 91.83, respectively. In a total of 29 innings, he notched up three centuries and maintained an average of 52.39, with a personal best of 127*.

Despite facing an injury that limited his competitive cricketing pursuits, Cooper continued to participate in local tournaments and showcased his prowess as a batter for the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Even after his playing days, he remained deeply connected to the cricketing community, regularly meeting with a group of former cricketers to share stories and anecdotes about the game's rich history. Sachin Tendulkar, a cricketing legend himself, even joined this esteemed group on two occasions for desserts, creating memorable moments for all.

Rustom Cooper's passing marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. He leaves behind an indelible mark as the oldest surviving first-class cricketer and a true icon of the sport. His contributions to both Indian and English cricket will be fondly remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers to come.