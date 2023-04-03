Who will Captain CSK After MS Dhoni? Virender Sehwag Answers

Ruturaj Gaikwad, after a stunning knock of 92 runs in the opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has grabbed the top spot in the Orange Cap list. Despite his efforts being in vain, Gaikwad's performance has impressed Virender Sehwag, who predicts that it could potentially pave the way for the youngster's return to the Indian team.

Gaikwad's outstanding performance in the previous season of the IPL earned him a spot in the Indian team, where he made his debut in the T20I series in Sri Lanka in 2021, followed by his maiden ODI appearance in 2022. However, he only managed to play in 10 matches for India, scoring a meager 135 runs with only one half-century, which has surprised Sehwag.

Sehwag believes that with Gaikwad's brilliant run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, where he scored 295 runs in six games with two centuries, and an impressive performance in the current IPL season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has a chance to make a comeback to the Indian team and cement his spot. Sehwag went a step further and claimed that he sees Gaikwad as the true heir to MS Dhoni's captaincy role in CSK, disregarding the likes of Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja.

“It is not about scoring fifties, what he does it he converts those into hundreds. That is what makes him special. When he had scored runs for CSK, two seasons back, he had scored a century as well. But I was surprised he didn't get more opportunities to play for India because when others get the chance and then they perform, he will have to wait more. If this season goes well, then he may not have to wait long for India return. I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad is the ideal successor of MS Dhoni for the captaincy of CSK,” he said.

In conclusion, Gaikwad's outstanding performance in the IPL and his recent form in domestic cricket have made him a player to watch out for. With Sehwag's endorsement, he could potentially make a comeback to the Indian team and be a future captain for CSK.