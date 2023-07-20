Why Shardul Thakur Did Not Play IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Shardul Thakur, the talented fast-bowling allrounder, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the playing XI for the second Test match between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. This absence was due to an injury he sustained, specifically a sore left groin, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through their Twitter update.

In Shardul's place, the visitors decided to include Mukesh Kumar, the Bengal paceman, in the playing XI. Mukesh made his India debut, showcasing impressive performances in the domestic circuit.

Addressing the situation at the toss, team captain Rohit Sharma provided an update on Shardul's injury, stating that he was unfit to participate in the match. He expressed, "We were looking to bat first. Looks nice and sunny as well. It's going to get slower and slower. Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He's not fit. Mukesh Kumar is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in the domestic cricket. There's lot of memories, the rivalry between the two teams has always been exciting to watch. It's always been a tough tour, you have to work hard. Even in the last game, we had to work hard, especially the batters. Hopefully we get the result we are expected of."

Rohit also shared insights on the team's strategy, mentioning that they were looking forward to batting first, taking advantage of the sunny conditions and expecting the pitch to slow down as the game progresses.



Regarding the pitch, the broadcasters' report highlighted that the 22-yard strip is firm with no grass, which is expected to greatly favour spinners as the match unfolds. Currently, India is leading the two-game series 1-0 after a convincing victory against West Indies in the Dominica Test, winning by an innings and 141 runs.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican and Shannon Gabriel