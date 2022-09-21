NewsCricket
ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2022

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 13 in Dehradun, 7.30 PM IST, September 21

New Zealand Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NZ-L vs WI-L, New Zealand Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Road Safety World Series 2022: New Zealand Legends will have their task cut out in Match 13 of RSWS 2022 when they meet West Indies Legends on Wednesday, September 21 at Dehradun. Windies Legends, led by the great Brian Lara is in very good form. They have played 3 games so far, one vs Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends was abadoned due to rain. They had started off the campaign with a win over Bangladesh Legends when they beat them by a margin of 6 wickets. They then beat England Legends by 8 wickets. Windies opener Dwayne Smith is in great form at the moment. Lara too struck 22 runs off 21 balls. 

All eyes will be on the great Lara as the Dehradun edition of the league begins today. On the other hand, New Zealand Legends have played 3 games, one finished in No Result as the game vs India Legends was abandoned due to rain in Indore. They won against Bangladesh Legends by 8 wickets while they lost to Sout Africa Legends by 9 wickets.   

WI-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 13

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

WI-L Probable Playing 11

Brian Lara (C), Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, William Perkins (WK), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Navin Stewart.

NZ-L Probable Playing 11

Gareth Hopkins (WK), Ross Taylor (C), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Jamie How, Anton Devcich, James Franklin, Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett.

Top Picks WI-L vs NZ-L For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captain – Dwayne Smith, Keishmar Santokie

Vice-Captain – Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

Keeper – William Perkins

Batsmen – Ross Taylor, Brian Lara, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders – Dwayne Smith (C), Anton Devcich, Krishmar Santokie (VC)

Bowlers – Sulieman Benn, Kyle Mills, Daren Powell, Shane Bond

Live Tv

