NewsCricket
WEST INDIES VS NEW ZEALAND

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies vs NZ

West Indies vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs NZ, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies vs NZ

After an unsuccessful series against Team India where they faced a 3-0 defeat in ODIs and 4-1 loss in T20Is, West Indies will host New Zealand for three ODIs and T20Is series at home starting on August 12 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Wednesday. West Indies have decided to name the same squad for the T20I series against West Indies with Nicholas Pooran leading the charge. New Zealand on the other hand are coming into the series with 11 wins in their last 11 white-ball matches against Ireland, Scotland, and The Netherlands. 

Match Details 

West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

11th August at 12:00 AM IST and 01:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: FanCode

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Dream 11 for WI vs NZ 1st T20I

Nicholas Pooran (vc), Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Conway (c), Michael Bracewell, Jason Holder, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph.

Probable Playing XI WI vs NZ 1st T20I

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

West Indies vs New ZealandWI vs NZ Dream11WI vs NZ 1st T20IWI vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket TipsKane WilliamsonNicholas PooranTrent Boult

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?