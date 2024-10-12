Will I Be Sold Or Not? Rishabh Pant’s Late-Night Cryptic IPL Tweet Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens

India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has once again captivated the cricketing world with his remarkable return to Test cricket, following a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. Pant, who recently played a key role in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, continued his stellar comeback by scoring a century in his first Test series since the accident, a two-match series against Bangladesh.

However, it’s not just Pant’s performances on the field that have grabbed attention. Known for his vibrant personality, Pant recently caused a stir on social media with a cryptic post late at night. Around midnight, Pant took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted: "If I go to the auction, will I be sold or not and for how much ??" This message, later edited at 12:26 AM, quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of comments from his followers. Fans and cricket enthusiasts were eager to decode Pant's playful query, speculating whether he was hinting at something related to the upcoming IPL auction or just having some late-night fun.

If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 11, 2024

Netizens Hilarious Reactions

DC owners right now pic.twitter.com/zh0MCWdGKf — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) October 11, 2024

DC owners looking at this post pic.twitter.com/oI5vJ1CUZN October 11, 2024

Pant’s unexpected post has since taken the internet by storm, with many fans weighing in with their guesses, some humorously suggesting record-breaking sums if he were to "go to the auction." Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, is known for engaging his fans on social media, and this tweet was no different, showcasing his fun-loving nature.

As he continues his inspiring journey back to the top of international cricket, Pant has been named in India's 15-man squad for the highly anticipated three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 16. Rohit Sharma will lead the team, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as vice-captain. The squad also features three fast bowlers – Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna – as traveling reserves, along with all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to take place in Bengaluru, followed by matches in Pune and Mumbai. Fans are eager to see how Pant continues to build on his incredible comeback, both on the field and on social media.