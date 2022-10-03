NewsCricket
Women T20 World Cup 2023: India women to face Pakistan women in opener, full schedule HERE

Twenty-three matches will be played in the 10-team tournament

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022

India Women will begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan Women on February 12 in Cape Town, as per the fixture announced by the ICC on Monday (October 3). India have been placed in Group 2 along with England, West Indies, Pakistan and qualifiers Ireland in the February 10-26 tournament to be held in South Africa. India's second match will also be played in Cape Town against the West Indies on February 15 before they take on England and Ireland on February 18 and 20 in Gqeberha.

Hosts South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the inaugural match in Cape Town. The final will be held on February 26, also in Cape Town, with a reserve day available on the next day in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches of the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town. Twenty-three matches will be played in the 10-team tournament.

Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Five-time title winners and defending champions Australia are grouped alongside their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand, hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group 1.

Bangladesh recently won the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier final by beating Ireland, the other qualified team which has been placed in Group 2. In the group stage, which run until February 21, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.

Below is the full schedule of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 

10 February        South Africa v Sri Lanka

11 February        West Indies v England

11 February        Australia v New Zealand 

12 February        India v Pakistan

12 February        Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

13 February        Ireland v England

13 February        South Africa v New Zealand

14 February        Australia v Bangladesh

15 February        West Indies v India

15 February        Pakistan v Ireland

16 February        Sri Lanka v Australia

17 February        New Zealand v Bangladesh

17 February        West Indies v Ireland

18 February        England v India

18 February        South Africa v Australia

19 February        Pakistan v West Indies

19 February        New Zealand v Sri Lanka

20 February        Ireland v India

21 February        England v Pakistan

21 February        South Africa v Bangladesh

(With PTI inputs)

