topStoriesenglish2585829
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch WG vs AL LLC 2023 Final Online and On TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the World Giants vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Final here to be played in Doha, on Monday, March 20.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch WG vs AL LLC 2023 Final Online and On TV?

The LLC 2023 has come to an end after two weeks of exceptional cricket in Doha. The tournament's finale will feature a match between Asian Lions and World Giants. During the three-team tournament, World Giants took the top position on the table, with Asian Lions coming in second. The time has now arrived to witness the ultimate winner, whether it will be Shahid Afridi's Asian Lions or Aaron Finch, who will once again claim the T20 tournament trophy. For fans eager to catch the live action of the League Cricket 2023 final, provisions have been made, and all the necessary details are provided here. Additionally, the suggested Dream 11 for the match is also available.

Also Read: MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs DEL-W WPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 20

Match Details 

Mar 20, Mon

World Giants vs Asia Lions, Final

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match of LLC take place?

The clash between World Giants and Asia Lions will be held on the 20th of March, Monday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match take place?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match start?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions final match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

AL vs WG Dream 11

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: TM Dilshan

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq 

All-rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Shoaib Akhtar, Isuru Udana

Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 Final Full Squad

Asia Lions Squad:

Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Paras Khadka, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana

World Giants Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel

Live Tv

Legends League Cricket 2023LLC 2023World Giants vs Asia LionsWG vs ALWG vs AL LiveWG vs AL Live StreamingWG vs AL TV TimingIM vs WG Predicted 11LLC 2023 newsLLC 2023 updatesShahid AfridiAaron Finch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle