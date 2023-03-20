World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch WG vs AL LLC 2023 Final Online and On TV?

The LLC 2023 has come to an end after two weeks of exceptional cricket in Doha. The tournament's finale will feature a match between Asian Lions and World Giants. During the three-team tournament, World Giants took the top position on the table, with Asian Lions coming in second. The time has now arrived to witness the ultimate winner, whether it will be Shahid Afridi's Asian Lions or Aaron Finch, who will once again claim the T20 tournament trophy. For fans eager to catch the live action of the League Cricket 2023 final, provisions have been made, and all the necessary details are provided here. Additionally, the suggested Dream 11 for the match is also available.

Match Details

Mar 20, Mon

World Giants vs Asia Lions, Final

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match of LLC take place?

The clash between World Giants and Asia Lions will be held on the 20th of March, Monday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match take place?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions final match start?

The match between World Giants and Asia Lions will start at 8:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions final match online?

Live streaming of the match between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will be available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

AL vs WG Dream 11

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: TM Dilshan

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Shoaib Akhtar, Isuru Udana

Asia Lions vs World Giants LLC 2023 Final Full Squad

Asia Lions Squad:

Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Paras Khadka, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana

World Giants Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Jacques Kallis, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Albie Morkel